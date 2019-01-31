  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are considering creating a program to reduce the prices of certain prescription drugs by importing them from Canada. The Senate Health & Human Services Committee takes up a Democrat-sponsored bill on the subject Thursday.

The bill directs the state department to design a program to import prescription drugs from licensed Canadian suppliers for distribution to Colorado pharmacies and other providers.

Advocates say Canadian prescription drugs are, on average, roughly 30 percent cheaper than in the U.S.

(Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The idea, adopted last year by Vermont, is a central plank of first-term Gov. Jared Polis’ campaign to contain health care costs.

But U.S. law requires federal approval of any state import plan, and no approvals ever have been granted.

