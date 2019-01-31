  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — First baseman Mark Reynolds says he has agreed to a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies. His deal includes an invitation to major league spring training.

Mark Reynolds of the Colorado Rockies hits a home run in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Coors Field on Aug. 3, 2017. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

If he is added to the 40-man roster, Reynolds would receive a $1 million, one-year contract and a chance to earn $1 million in performance bonuses.

The 35-year-old spent 2016 and ’17 with the Rockies before joining Washington last season. He hit .248 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs in 86 games and 235 plate appearances. Reynolds made $1,395,161, including $250,000 in performance bonuses.

The front-runner to play first base for Colorado this season is Daniel Murphy, who was teammates with Reynolds last season before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs. Ryan McMahon is slated to be the backup. Ian Desmond is looking at a move to the outfield.

