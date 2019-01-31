DENVER (CBS4) – Four Larkburger restaurants shut down this week and the chain’s eight remaining locations are being rebranded. Executives said they are going to change the restaurant name to Lark Spot.

Lark Spot will have a bar, an expanded menu, and it will be “about sharing the Colorado lifestyle.”

The Lark Spot locations will offer DIY classes and events. One is already open in Arvada at 8770 Wadsworth Boulevard.

The Larkburgers that closed on Tuesday were located in downtown Denver, in the city’s Washington Park and University Hills neighborhoods and in Broomfield.