  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada, Jefferson County, Lark Spot

DENVER (CBS4) – Four Larkburger restaurants shut down this week and the chain’s eight remaining locations are being rebranded. Executives said they are going to change the restaurant name to Lark Spot.

(credit: Lark Spot)

Lark Spot will have a bar, an expanded menu, and it will be “about sharing the Colorado lifestyle.”

(credit: Lark Spot)

The Lark Spot locations will offer DIY classes and events. One is already open in Arvada at 8770 Wadsworth Boulevard.

The Larkburgers that closed on Tuesday were located in downtown Denver, in the city’s Washington Park and University Hills neighborhoods and in Broomfield.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s