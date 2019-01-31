Lakewood, Colo. (CBS4) – One man is in critical condition after a shooting near 4th and Sheridan in Lakewood.

Lakewood Police tell CBS4 that they got several calls regarding shots fired near that area just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. When officers got on scene, they found shell casings. Soon after, officers were alerted to a man that had been driven to the Swedish ER in Belmar by two unknown people and dropped off.

The victim was stabilized and taken to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood. He is only described as an adult male with a gunshot wound.

Lakewood Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public, but that the wound was not self-inflicted.

Agents are currently working on compiling suspect information.