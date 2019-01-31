



A Lake Barrington family boughtÂÂ security system to make them feel safe.

â€œAs I approached the babyâ€™s roomÂ andÂ stood outside, I was shocked to hear a deep, manly voice talking to my 7-month-old son,â€ Arjun Sud said. â€œMy blood ran cold.â€

Arjun Sud was standing outside his son Oliverâ€™s Door Sunday when he heard that voice. He burst in. The voice stopped. He and his wife chalked it up to baby monitor interference. But once downstairs, they heard the voice again.

It was an unseen intruder talking to them through their NestÂ security camera, using obscenities including the â€˜Nâ€™ word.

â€œAsking me, you know, why Iâ€™m looking at himÂ becauseÂ he saw obviously that I was looking back and continuing to taunt me,â€ he said.

â€œIt was terrifying,â€ Sudâ€™s wife Jessica said.

Sud says once his shock subsided he composed himself enough to record part of the ominous exchange.

Sud believes the hacker also turned their upstairs thermostat to 90 degrees. He noticed that potential danger to their baby the same night.

â€œAnd then they messed with our thermostat,â€ Jessica said. â€œWho does that?â€

The Suds unplugged their interior cameras, called police and then Nest itself.

â€œAnd then they said, â€˜Well, you should have used a unique password and two-factor authentication, and if you did, you know, that would be that,’â€ Sud said.

Sudâ€™s been using Nest for years, sinking thousands of dollars into the system to help secure his home. HeÂ nowÂ questionâ€™s Nestâ€™s security.

â€œAnd that why when I called Nest, and I said, â€˜How long has this been going on for? How long has someone kind of been watching us?â€™ â€˜We donâ€™t know. We canâ€™t tell you. We donâ€™t have the logs,’â€ Sud said.

Itâ€™s extremely disturbing, he says, considering there are cameras all over their home with no indication someone outside might be watching â€” except on two cameras where a blue light clicks on when someone talks.

â€œUntil they actually communicate with you, theyÂ couldÂ be in here, watching as we are doing right now, and there is no difference. You canâ€™t tell,â€ Sud said.

He says hisÂ trustÂ in Nest is shattered. He wants to return the system.

Nest refused.

â€œWhat Iâ€™m truly upset about, other than the obvious, is that it seems like the executive leadership at Nest fell asleep at the wheel,â€ Sud said.

Sud says he was unaware double factor authentication was now available, having never received any information about it.

A spokesperson for Google, the parent company of Nest, sent CBS 2 the following statement: