DENVER (AP) — Denver’s school district and teachers are resuming contract negotiations for the first time since teachers voted to strike. Superintendent Susana Cordova says the district will present a new proposal when both sides meet Thursday evening.

The main sticking point is increasing teachers’ base pay and decreasing one-time bonuses.

Last week, the union said that 93 percent of teachers voted to strike but the walkout is on hold until the state decides whether to intervene at the district’s request. The union has asked the state labor department to stay out of the contract dispute. In its request earlier this week, the union said its relationship with the district was in a “state of disrepair” and accused the district of trying to intimidate teachers from participating in a strike.

