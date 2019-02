DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of Colfax.

#UPDATE Death investigation in 3600 Blk of W Colfax Ave is now a homicide (stabbing.) Victim is an adult male. Investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information please call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Updates when available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 1, 2019

Few details are available on the death. Police say the victim is an adult male and died of stab wounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 20-913-STOP.