  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Colorado Senate Race, Cory Gardner, Mike Johnston

DENVER (CBS4) – Mike Johnston, a Democrat who ran for governor in Colorado last year and lost in the primary election, wants to challenge Republican Sen. Cory Gardner for the U.S. Senate. Johnston lost out to Gov. Jared Polis in the statewide primary last June.

Mike Johnston (credit: CBS)

Johnston made his announcement Thursday morning. So far, he’s the most high profile Democrat who will be running to be the Democratic nominee next year.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’m Mike Johnston. I’m a former teacher, principal, Obama advisor, and State Senator. And, today, I’m announcing my Democratic campaign to defeat Republican Senator Cory Gardner. Help Democrats flip this critical seat.” He also made the announcement in Spanish in a corresponding tweet.

The National Republican Committee wrote in their own tweet shortly after Johnston’s announcement: “Another b-teamer throws their hat in the ring for what is sure to be a divisive Democrat primary. The nice thing about running until you win something is you can recycle your old campaign material.”

Sen. Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

In an article posted Wednesday, the Associated Press referred to Gardner, Colorado’s junior senator, as being “widely seen as the most vulnerable GOP incumbent in 2020.” The article revealed that Gardner will back President Donald Trump’s re-election bid in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s