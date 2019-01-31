



– Law enforcement agents are targeting as many as 50 locations across the Denver metro area Thursday morning where illegal marijuana grow operations may be present. The raids are focused on Commerce City and Brighton but they’re taking place in other locations as well.

At one house in Commerce City police told CBS4 they were taking out 1,011 pot plants.

A Denver spokesperson for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency told CBS4 the DEA is working with local police agencies and other law enforcement agencies in the raids. He said the actions to stop black market marijuana operations are taking place at between 35 and 50 locations.

Late last year the DEA said there is an uptick in cases of black market pot grows since the drug became legal in Colorado.