(HOODLINE) – Craving Thai food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Thai restaurants around Denver, using both Yelp data and Hoodline stats to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Liang’s Thai Food

Topping the list is Liang’s Thai Food. Located at 500 16th St. downtown, the eatery is the highest rated low-priced Thai restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 296 reviews on Yelp.

The food truck serves up pad thai, drunken noodles, pork dumplings and more.

Yelper Steph B., who reviewed it on Jan. 16, wrote, “This place was great. And the chef was so kind and personable. It’s affordable, accessible and tastes good. What else do you need? ”

2. Suvipa Thai Food

Next up is the Westwood neighborhood’s Suvipa Thai Food, situated at 1015 S. Federal Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Stop by this quaint restaurant for a variety of egg rolls, curries and noodle dishes. It also offers entrees like ginger fish with fried catfish, celery, green onions, yellow onions, bell peppers, soybeans and a homemade sauce. (Check it out here.)

Shashu B., who reviewed it on Jan. 17, said, “Excellent food, great menu and friendly staff. Highlights were the pork larb and penang curry. Papaya salad was also excellent. Maybe the best Thai food I’ve experienced in the Denver area.”

3. J’s Noodles Star Thai

Westwood’s J’s Noodles Star Thai, located at 945 S. Federal Blvd., Suite E, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap Thai spot, which offers noodles and more, four stars out of 245 reviews.

The menu offers authentic Thai cuisine like spicy lemon soup (lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom and scallions) and pad se eww noodles (stir-fried rice noodles with broccoli, egg and black soy sauce).

Andres H. wrote, “This has to be by the far my top favorite Thai restaurant in town. Run by a sweet lady who knows what she’s doing. The wait can be a little slow, but it’s definitely worth the wait.”

4. Thai Pan

Thai Pan, a Thai spot in Denver, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 193 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. to see for yourself.

The restaurant offers classic Thai dishes like pad thai, crab rangoon (crispy dumplings filled with imitation crab and cream cheese) and panang curry (onion, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves and coconut milk with jasmine rice).

SHelby S. said, “This is my go-to for Thai! I order here so much that the owner knows my order when I call in and remembers me when I come to pick up my food. She’s so sweet and always wants to make sure my meal was delicious. Amazing red curry and Thai fried rice.”

Article provided by Hoodline.