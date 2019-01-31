DENVER (CBS4) – Maybe you’ve always wanted to learn how to paint. Or perhaps you’ve secretly wanted to try your hand at pottery or jewelry making or mosaics. If you’ve never taken an adult art class, now is a great time to start, as there are a lot of great programs available all over the city for very reasonable prices. Here are five of the best places in the Denver area to take an adult art class.

Arvada Center

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

Arvada, CO 80003

(720) 898-7200

The Arvada Center has a great visual arts program that offers classes to all ages. They have classes in drawing, painting, calligraphy, watercolor, crocheting, quilting, and more. They offer classes for beginners, and one is appropriately called “Drawing For People Who Think They Can’t”. Experienced instructors work with students to ensure learning in a fun and positive environment. They also hold so much more than just visual art classes and have programs for theater, film, and dance. Be sure to check out the website for a full list of classes.

Colorado Free University

7653 E. 1st Place

Denver, CO 80230

(303) 399-0093

7653 E. 1PlaceDenver, CO 80230(303) 399-0093 www.freeu.com If you want to learn anything at all, Colorado Free University should be at the top of your list. You can find so many low-cost classes here that you’ll end up returning for more classes again and again. When it comes to arts and crafts, you’ll find everything from painting and drawing to clay and mosaics, glass, jewelry, metal working, paper crafts, furniture and more. It’s a great place to explore some new interests or to brush up on some older skills. You’ll find a lot of classes starting every month at Colorado Free University, so be sure to browse the website or check out the catalog often.

Art Students League Of Denver

200 Grant St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 778-6990

200 Grant St.Denver, CO 80202(303) 778-6990 www.asld.org The Art Students League of Denver has many wonderful classes for anyone interested in learning more about painting, drawing and other visual arts. There are a lot of different classes for every level, from beginner to those that are more advanced. You’ll even find options to show your work and participate in student shows with the Art Students League of Denver. Be sure to check out the different offerings, as some are longer courses, while others are shorter with one or two day lectures. Browse the website and find the perfect fit for your needs.

Mizel Arts And Culture Center At The Jewish Community Center

350 S. Dahlia St

Denver, CO 80246

(303) 316-6360

350 S. Dahlia StDenver, CO 80246(303) 316-6360 www.maccjcc.org The Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Jewish Community Center is home to a plethora of classes for every interest. You’ll find adult classes in drawing, painting, pottery and more, with hands-on classes and small classes sizes. It’s a great way to learn a new skill, make some new friends and to check out the huge list of services and classes offered at the Jewish Community Center. There are also a lot of classes for kids, so sign up together and you can both take classes in your own interests, then share what you learned over dinner that night.

Denver Art Museum

100 W 14th Ave Parkway

Denver, CO 80204

(720) 865-5000

100 W 14Ave ParkwayDenver, CO 80204(720) 865-5000 www.denverartmuseum.org Did you know, in addition to all the amazing art galleries and exhibitions available, the Denver Art Museum is also home to a huge list of lectures, talks, symposia and drop-in drawing and writing courses? It’s a fantastic way to learn from some of the very best in the art world, from lectures with top photographers to conversations with museum curators and even a drop-in drawing class that allows you to get your inspiration from the galleries in the museum itself. The drop-in drawing courses handle a different drawing topic every month, so you can return each month to get some new hands-on drawing practice.

Art Garage

6100 E. 23rd Ave

Denver, CO 80207

(303) 377-2353 6100 E. 23AveDenver, CO 80207(303) 377-2353

www.artgaragedenver.com This funky, collaborative and unique space is also home to plenty of great art classes for kids and adults. The adult classes are perfect for anyone looking to brush up on their existing skills or if you’re looking to try something totally new and want to see how artistic you can be. The Art Garage offers great classes, so you can learn everything from drawing to jewelry making, painting, watercolors, mosaics and mixed media. You’ll find great resources here, and the prices for classes are quite affordable, depending on what you’d like to learn. If you need some new inspiration, check out Art Garage for some truly artistic classes.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2016 and was written by Deborah Flomberg.