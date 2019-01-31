



HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS) – April the Giraffe is putting her faith in Tom Brady.

For the second year in a row, the Internet sensation has picked the Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

Video from inside the giraffe’s barn in upstate New York shows April debating the match up before she rests her head on top of the Patriots sign, indicating her faith that they’ll be bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy from Super Bowl LIII.

“April the Giraffe is proving to be quite loyal to our neighbors in New England,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “Every year, the park welcomes more guests from states like Massachusetts and Connecticut. We have a feeling they’ll like her prediction!”

April’s pregnancy went viral in 2017, drawing more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period before she gave birth to Tajiri. April lives at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. You can check out her web cam here.

Unfortunately for Patriots fans, April picked New England to win in last year’s Super Bowl. Hard to forget that they lost that one to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33.