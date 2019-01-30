DENVER (CBS4) – The sweet sounds of the symphony filled the Denver School of the Arts Wednesday night. It was all to benefit breast cancer awareness, that’s why its organizer, Cathy Peterson, named it Tunes for TaTas.

“I just wanted something fun and not serious. I want this to be a celebration concert,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Peterson is an Assistant Principal/Second Flutist with the Colorado Symphony. Wednesday night was her third annual concert to raise awareness for breast cancer, and celebrate breast cancer survivors with classical music.

She is a survivor herself and knows just how devastating a diagnosis can be.

“I had just received news that I had advanced to a semifinal audition for the NYC Philharmonic, which is like my dream orchestra. And then I went to the doctor, came out and knew I had cancer,” she told CBS4.

Cathy says her family, friends and love of music helped her get through her battle. She also says that putting together Tunes for TaTas has helped.

“That’s why I started it, because I was feeling sorry for myself. I was like ‘hey I need to give back to the community, I don’t need to feel sorry for myself,’” said Peterson.

Wednesday night she and her professional colleagues from the Colorado Symphony and Front Range Chamber Players donated their musical talents to perform Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 by Bach. Mile High Flute Benders, a community Flute Choir with members that range from El Sistema, to students at Denver School of the Arts also performed.

The concert was free, but donations were accepted. All donations went to an organization that trains therapists how to deal with cancer patients.

