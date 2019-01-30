DENVER (CBS4) – Several organizations raise money for cancer research, but when you have a background in marketing and web design, you raise money the best way you know how: online shopping.

“Threads for The Cure is an apparel brand that donates money to pediatric cancer research,” explained Timothy Lee, founder of Threads for the Cure.

The organization features shirts, hoodies, beanies, and hats with hopeful messages. Lee says they’re meant to boost morale in those affected by cancer.

“This is actually one of my favorites,” said Lee pointing to his shirt. “It says ‘be thankful for this day’. This is actually a really inspiring shirt for somebody to wear whether you have cancer or not.”

Lee combined his work experience and personal passion to create the company.

“My cousin Logan had cancer, and I also lost my grandfather to cancer. That inspired me to create a brand to help make a difference and benefit the organizations that helped my cousin,” said Lee.

Fifty percent of Threads for The Cure’s net profit will go to partners like Alex’s Lemonade Stand and St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

“I wanted to have a brand that people would buy into and have something that’s meaningful,” said Lee.

He says he went the apparel route to spread a message. His designs are full of them.

“This shirt says ‘eat, sleep, beat cancer’,” Lee showed CBS4. “We have one that says ‘cancer is a word, not a sentence’ and ‘broken crayons still color.’”

ThreadsForTheCure.com goes live Thursday.

Lee is hosting a launch party on Thursday to celebrate the launch of his website. Guests can enjoy food and drinks, while listening to a child cancer survivor share her story. Lee and his partners will give speeches as well.

The event takes place at Highline Pointe (1291 S. Ulster Street, Denver, CO 80231) from 6:30-9:00 p.m.