DENVER (CBS4) – Teachers in Denver and Denver Public Schools will meet once again on Thursday. The two sides will come together to discuss a deal that would put an end to the teachers strike.

The last time the union and DPS met, they were about $8 million apart on reaching a deal.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association voted overwhelmingly to strike and teachers plan a rally on Wednesday afternoon.

The negotiations on Thursday are open to the public and begin at 5 p.m.