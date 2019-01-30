COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A high school in Colorado Springs is rallying around a basketball player with a severe case of flu. Schafer Reichart is at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Reichart came down with the flu last week. It turned into a serious strep infection that has him fighting for his life.

On social media, the teen’s family posted a video updating his prognosis and things are looking more positive.

“He truly was on the brink of death. We have a different prognosis a week later,” his mother said on the video. “Rather than him fighting for his life, now he’s on the road to recovery. The next step for Schafer is to get off this ventilator. So we’re pretty excited about that.”

On Tuesday night, the Doherty High School basketball team wore jerseys with “Reichart” on the front, red shoes and armbands for Schafer. That’s to represent the color of Ohio State University, his favorite college team.