MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS Local) — People across the country are dealing with record-breaking cold and the frigid temperatures have already been linked to multiple deaths.

In Milwaukee, a man was found dead Tuesday in the garage of a home and apparently collapsed after shoveling snow, authorities said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Charley Lampley, 55, was found frozen in a detached garage, near a snow shovel. The garage door was open and Lampley was fully clothed and dressed for the weather, CBS affiliate WDJT reports. It appeared he had been outside overnight.

“My grandson and my son-in-law, they do the shoveling and stuff,” neighbor Gene Spruell told WISN. “That’s it. I don’t do that anymore, I’m too old for it.”

An autopsy is pending, but authorities have already ruled Lampley’s death “natural” as there was nothing that appeared suspicious.