DENVER (CBS4) – Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, introduced his first bill on Wednesday. The “End Dark Money Act” will crack down on nonprofits that hide political contributions.

“Issues like gun violence, climate change, health care, immigration reform. We weren’t making progress on any of these issues because of the influence of dark, unaccountable money. Simply stated American people deserve to know who’s paying for ads,” Crow said.

Right now, the IRS is prohibited from using its funding to go after suspect nonprofits.

The bill lifts the prohibition and allows the IRS to revoke a nonprofit’s tax-free status or require it to disclose its donors.