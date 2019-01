DENVER (CBS4) – The world’s best ice climbers will descend on Denver’s Civic Center Park. It’s part of the 2019 Ice Climbing World Cup Finals.

A 50 foot wall of ice will be built in the park for the competition, and anyone can watch the finals for free.

Besides the competition, the park will also be full of activities like an ice maze, snowball target range and ax throwing.

The festival starts Feb. 22 and runs through Feb. 24.

