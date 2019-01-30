(HOODLINE) – Visiting LoDo, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mediterranean-inspired eatery to a sustainable seafood joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in LoDo, using both Yelp data and Hoodline’s rumbling tummies to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Rioja

Topping the list is bar, New American and Spanish spot Rioja. Located at 1431 Larimer St., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,013 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant serves up Mediterranean-inspired cuisine like the kabocha squash ravioli, with sage brown butter, pickled butternut squash and candied pecans. (Check it out here.)

Yelper Brianne G. said, “Amazing meal. Can’t remember the last time I had a meal this great. Fabulous mix of flavors and textures. Absolutely loved it.”

2. Mercantile Dining & Provision

Next up is bar and New American spot Mercantile Dining & Provision, situated at 1701 Wynkoop St., Suite 155. With 4.5 stars out of 939 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Dig into its handmade potato gnocchi, with braised lamb shank bolognese and mint gremolata or stop by the market to pick up an artisan sandwich like the falafel flatbread, which comes with chickpea hummus, roasted peppers, cucumber and sheepskyr, an Icelandic-style yogurt-inspired cheese. (View the full menu here.)

Jessica K., who reviewed it on Nov. 17, said, “If you’re looking for a special meal in a special place, Mercantile is worth the splurge every time. Located in the very trendy, always happening Union Station, a dinner here can be the main event of your evening, or the starting point for a variety of Denver adventures.”

3. Vesta

Wine bar and New American spot Vesta, which offers desserts and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1822 Blake St., 4.5 stars out of 878 reviews.

The restaurant serves up sharable plates made from seasonal, fresh ingredients that come with an array of house dipping sauces like jalapeño ponzu and ancho-roasted corn. (Explore the menu here.)

Doug C. said, “Atmosphere is great, cocktails are expertly crafted and the food is exceptional. Get the Colorado Lamb Shank, it is delicious.”

4. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, a popular breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 815 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1701 Wynkoop St., Suite 150, to see for yourself.

With locations in four states, this spot serves up custom creations like its breakfast pot pie, made with homemade rosemary sausage gravy, puff pastry, eggs and hash browns. (View the full menu.)

Nate C., who reviewed it on Jan. 17, wrote, “Excellent breakfast place with so much to choose from on the menu. Was happy to see vegetarian options. Decent coffee, great service and a beautiful atmosphere and location. The upside-down pineapple pancakes were incredible.”

5. Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Check out Hopdoddy Burger Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 763 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score burgers and more at 1747 Wynkoop St.

The burger joint offers handmade eats like the truffle mac and cheese burger (Angus beef, truffle mac and cheese patty, caramelized onions, truffle aioli, arugula and tomato). (See the full menu here.)

Kanger H. wrote, “I always love coming here for a burger and beer. The burgers are juicy and full of flavor with their own uniqueness that only Hopdoddy can deliver. The menu items here are something you’d see an upscale restaurant try to pull off.”

6. Jax Fish House

And then there’s Jax Fish House, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 737 reviews. Stop by 1539 17th St. to hit up the spot to score seafood and more next time you’re in the neighborhood.

The restaurant serves up a variety of sustainable seafood, including oysters, calamari, crawfish and more.

Shannon F., who reviewed it on Jan. 12, said, “Great cocktails, fun atmosphere, wonderful food and excellent service! The lobster tail was our favorite.”



Article provided by Hoodline.