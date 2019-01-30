DENVER (CBS4) – Flu numbers in Colorado are lower than they were this time in 2018, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The number of people hospitalized from the flu in our state continues to fall from its height in late December.

As of Saturday, 1,548 people were sent to the hospital compared to more than 2,800 last year.

Also, there have been 18 outbreaks in long term care facilities; there were 123 similar outbreaks at the same time.

One child died from the flu last year, the same as the current flu season.

LINK: CDPHE Flu Report