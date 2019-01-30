DENVER (AP) — An autonomous transit shuttle has begun operating near Denver International Airport. Denver’s Regional Transportation District launched the service Tuesday afternoon after a ribbon cutting ceremony.

An RTD “ambassador” will be onboard at all times, though the vehicle will be driverless. RTD says it’s exploring driverless vehicles for so-called last mile solutions. It says the vehicle, an EZ10 developed by Toulouse, France, company EasyMile, has operated in 22 countries with no accidents.

Denver’s pilot project is the latest demonstration of autonomous vehicles meant to introduce the technology to the public. The U.S. Department of Transportation says there have been more than 260 demonstrations around the world, which include Las Vegas’ downtown shuttle.

The Denver shuttle will run in a loop every 15 minutes near a commuter train station.

