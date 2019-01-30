DENVER (CBS4)– A lawsuit over tougher vehicle fuel standards has been filed by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. The suit aims to repeal a rule that mandates automakers to boost fuel efficiency.

The rule was approved in November of last year by the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission. The auto dealers maintain that the new standards would result in higher vehicle prices that would harm working families.

The lawsuit also claims that regulators made up their minds on the issue before taking public input.

Gov. John Hickenlooper issued an executive order in June 2018 that mandated Colorado to adopt low-emission vehicle standards by 2025. An executive order by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this month outlines a number of initiatives and strategies to help drivers transition from gas-guzzlers to zero-emission vehicles.

They includes providing car buyers with less expensive options for electric cars, and creating a team that will work to develop the infrastructure needed to power those vehicles.