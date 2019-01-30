DENVER (CBS4) – Set among some of Colorado’s most beautiful vistas are its many welcoming and peaceful retreats, places to replenish and revive one’s emotional, mental, and spiritual health. The following are among the best spiritual retreats in the state. Some are specific to a faith or practice such as Buddhism or Jesuit/Catholic. Others are non-denominational havens for independent spiritual seekers. Though they all share the facility required for peaceful meditation and prayer, several go beyond even that to provide such amenities as yoga and meditation instruction. Look no further if you feel the need for a respite and time of rejuvenation.

Shambhala Mountain

(Buddhist)

4921 County Road 68C

Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545

(970) 881-2184 or (303) 468-9640

shambhalamountain.org

Shambhala Mountain Center is a 600 acre mountain retreat with views of forests, gentle meadows, and lush valleys. The center offers guided meditation and yoga retreats as well as a self-directed Retreat and Renewal program where you are free to commune with nature, enjoy the natural botanic gardens, meditate and reconnect with yourself.

Accommodations: Single and shared hotel rooms with private baths, standard rooms with shared baths, and dorm rooms – Visit website for availability and rates.

Amenities/Activities: Indoor and seasonal outdoor dining, picturesque views, hiking, yoga studio, and a workout facility – childcare for ages 3-15 (summer months only) – For those who appreciate sacred Buddhist/Shinto architecture, a visit to the Great Stupa and the Amaterasu Omi Kami Shrine is a must. A wealth of instructional activities and classes are offered as well, including meditation, healing, and a host of others.

Sophia Peace Center

(non-denominational)

19581 County Road 31

Dolores, CO 81321

(970) 882-4920 or (877) 246-0567

sophiaretreatcenter.com

The Sophia Peace Center offers facilities for spiritual, wellness, yoga, and business retreats. It is nestled on 30 acres near Mesa Verde and Durango; featuring an outdoor pavilion, fire circle and labyrinth as well as an attractive lodge.

Accommodations: Overnight or extended stays for groups of 12 – 90; lodge rooms and family sized cottages available for individual retreats.

Amenities/Activities: Full service; including meeting rooms, Wi-Fi, catering, outdoor pavilion, vegetarian & organic menus, spa packages, courtyard, yoga and meditation rooms, workshops, and guided activities

Shoshoni

(yoga centric)

Rollinsville, CO 80474

(303) 642- 0116

shoshoni.org

Located on 250 acres of pristine evergreen forests in the mountains near Boulder, Shoshoni Retreat Center offers a variety of instructional programs including yoga, meditation, hiking, health therapies, and chanting. Shoshoni offers yoga and (optional) silent retreats as well as renowned vegetarian/vegan meals.

Accommodations: Cabins, rooms, dormitories, or camping.

Amenities/Activities: Amenities include an on-site bookstore, sunny community reading room, tea on hand, yoga classes, practice meditation instruction, Ayurvedic health therapies, and private consultations.

Sunrise Ranch

(universal being)

100 Sunrise Ranch Rd

Loveland, CO 80538

(970) 679-4200

www.sunriseranch.org

Sunrise Ranch is a conference and retreat center in Loveland, Colorado, with a community of about 80 people. Founded in 1945, it is the oldest intentional spiritual community in the United States. The Ranch raises grass-fed cattle, lamb and chickens, and has natural gardens and greenhouses for farm-to-table cuisine.

Accommodations: Apartments, dorms, and chalets.

Amenities/Activities: Classes and workshops in Personal Development, Sustainability, Spirituality, Wellness and The Arts, conferences and concerts, and the annual Arise Music Festival.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2011 and was written by J. Michaels.