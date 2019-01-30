By Douglas Hoffacker

DENVER (CBS4)– You’re likely to see a lot more people on those red bikes around Denver in the coming weeks and months. The City of Denver announced on Wednesday that will underwrite the cost to provide 5,280 free yearly memberships to Denver B-cycle for city residents.

That’s roughly double the number of annual passes that Denverites have now. The memberships allow riders to have unlimited 60 minute rides between B-cycle stations all around the City of Denver. Annual passes normally cost $75. Overtime fees kick in if riders keep bikes out longer than an hour. Riders can ride all day as long as they “click in” and return bikes at a station before checking out again.

Any Denver resident can get a free membership that lasts until Dec. 31. Just provide proof of residency with a driver’s license, utility bill or other sort of identification to get a promo code.

The city is trying to get the free passes to those who would benefit most. So, Denver Public Works and B-cycle will reach out to organizations that support lower-income and under-served communities.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and representatives of Denver Public Works joined B-cycle to announce the details of the free offer at the newest B-cycle station at Zuni Street and West 14th Avenue.

The 5,280 Free Rides promotion is part of Mayor Hancock’s Mobility Action Plan to reduce single-rider vehicle trips and boost the number of people doing at least part of their commute by bike, foot or mass transit. The funding comes from the mayor’s budget.

“We are thrilled to receive the support of the city, specifically Denver Public Works, to encourage use of our shared bicycle system and vastly grow our user base. The city is signaling its dedication to the Mobility Action Plan and the importance of our service in the fabric of urban transportation,” said Denver B-cycle’s executive director Mike Pletsch in a statement.

The free passes will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis at the B-cycle website or in person at the B-Cycle office at 2737 Larimer Street, Ste. A.

Denver B-cycle currently has 89 stations in and around downtown, offering riders more than 700 bikes to use around the system.