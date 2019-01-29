ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS4) – Everyone knows the most important number on Super Bowl Sunday is the final score. But there are some other numbers that you can use to drop some knowledge on your party guests.

6 – The Pittsburgh Steelers have the most Super Bowl championships with 6. If the Patriots win Sunday, they’ll tie the Steelers for the lead.

14 – The 1972 Dolphins, the only NFL team to ever record a perfect season, beat the Washington Redskins 14-7 and set the record for least amount of points needed to win a Super Bowl.

17 – The age difference, in years, between Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady. When Brady won his first Super Bowl in 2002, Goff was 7 years old.

33 – The age difference, in years, between Rams head coach Sean McVay (33) and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (66), the largest in Super Bowl history. If the Rams win Sunday, McVay will become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, beating Mike Tomlin (36) by three years when the Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

35 – According to Google research done by Offers.com, only 35% of people watching the game are actually interested in the game itself. 21% want to see the commercials, 15% just want to see their friends, and 13% are only there for the halftime show.

50 – The Super Bowl has only used Roman numerals 50 times. It wasn’t until Super Bowl III that the game first saw the numerals. For Super Bowl 50, when the Broncos beat the Panthers, the league used Arabic numerals.

72 – The NFL uses 72 game balls during the Super Bowl.

80 – 80% of Americans will have potato or tortilla chips while watching the game, according to Frito Lay. Salsa is the number 1 dip, and twice as many Generation Z and Millenials say that spicer is better.

324 – The average cost to throw a Super Bowl party is $324, up $11 from last year. SupermarketNews.com reports that Walmart is the go-to for party needs.

3,395 – As of Jan. 28, the cheapest single ticket to Super Bowl LIII is $3,359, according to the official NFL Ticket Exchange on Ticketmaster.

25,000 – The Vince Lombardi Trophy, which goes to the Super Bowl winner, is made by Tiffany’s and Co. and costs $25,000.

103,985 – The number of people in attendance in 1979 when the Steelers beat the Rams at the Rose Bowl, which still stands as the largest Super Bowl by attendance.

5,000,000 – CBS will charge $5,000,000 for a 30-second ad during the game. The network is expecting to earn roughly $500 million for the broadcast day.

13,000,000 – Domino’s Pizza expects to sell over 13 million slices of pizza for Super Bowl LIII. That’s 30% more than on a typical Sunday. Drivers are expected to cover the equivalent of 4,000 trips between Philadelphia and Boston. Last year, Domino’s alone sold enough pizzas to stretch across about 5,000 football fields. Interestingly, the city or region of the winning team is expected to see higher sales at the end of the night.

1,380,000,000 – Americans are expected to eat 1.38 billion chicken wings during the game, according to the National Chicken Council. That’s 27 million more than last year. That’s 4 wings for every man, woman, and child in the United States. If one wing were eaten (somehow) every second, it’d take one person 44 years to eat them all. If all the wings were laid end-to-end, it’d stretch back and forth between Gillette Stadium (home of the Patriots) and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (home of the Rams) 28 times. Or circle the Earth three times.