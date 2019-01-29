DENVER (CBS4)– Get ready for a new development that includes the Sports Castle 10th Avenue and Broadway in downtown Denver. The Denver landmark is part of the plan.

The redevelopment includes a 16-story apartment building with more than 500 units. The plans call for the building wrapping around the Sports Castle which will be kept for future public use that may include retail or event venues.

The proposed apartment building will replace a parking garage and other vacant buildings in that area. The Sports Castle does not have historic designation but is considered a local favorite.

The Sports Castle has been vacant for nearly three years. It was previously owned by Gart Bros. and had a tennis court on the roof. The three-story building was built in the 1920s and originally housed an auto dealership.