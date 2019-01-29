Filed Under:Arapahoe Lake, Englewood, Ice Rescue, Icy Pond Rescue, South Metro Fire and Rescue

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)- South Metro firefighters rushed out to save a dog that fell through thin ice Tuesday morning. The rescue happened at Arapahoe Lake in Englewood.

Firefighters were able to get the dog out of the water and into an ambulance to get him dry and warm.

He was then taken to a local animal hospital. Crews didn’t find the dog’s owners near the lake, but a veterinarian was able to use the dog’s vaccination tag to get in contact with them.

On Sunday, South Metro firefighters responded to Sterne Lake in Littleton when a dog fell into the icy pond. Its owners went out after it, but fortunately did not fall. They all were able to self-rescue.

On Saturday, Westminster firefighters rescued a dog from Carol Butts Park.

