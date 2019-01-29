LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has a unique, slightly creepy investigation on its hands. They’re looking for whoever owns a bronze statue of a ram.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture of the sculpture which has red eyes, much like the sculpture known as “Blucifer” standing outside Denver International Airport.

The sheriff’s office says the statue didn’t come from Colorado State University, so someone out there is missing this unique piece of art.

You’re asked to contact Deputy Ihnen at ihnenjr@co.larimer.co.us if you have proof the ram belongs to you.