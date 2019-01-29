DENVER (CBS4) – On Tuesday, the outdoor industry and the State of Colorado honored the ski apparel pioneer and legend Klaus Obermeyer.

“We’re celebrating many things. This is Colorado, it’s ski country USA,” Obermeyer said.

He was honored at the introductory lunch for the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show with a lifetime achievement award. Even Gov. Jared Polis showed up to read the proclamation that Jan. 29, 2019 is Klaus Obermeyer Day in Colorado.

“You’re talking to the guy who pioneered the puffy coat. It is a necessity piece,” said Nick Sargent, the President of Snowsports Industries America. “We want to celebrate his passion and innovation and enthusiasm for winter sports.”

Obermeyer turned 99 years old in December. He is still the CEO of Sport Obermeyer and makes it into the office daily. He’s also still yodeling as he skis down the slopes in Aspen, whenever the sun is out.

“I believe he goes skiing as many days as he can. But he’s still hard driving in his office looking at designs and looking at his business,” Sargent said.

But, it’s his attitude which has left an impact on so many people.

“You have a choice, you can be sad in life, or you can have fun in life so which one would you take? I’d take the fun,” Obermeyer said as he laughed.

He credits his time as an engineer for why he was able to push the ski and outdoor industries so far.

“We’re on the leading edge technically,” Obermeyer said. “There were always problems, but we always solved them, and we always went forward.”

“He is one of the originators of our industry of the space and what we call today the winter sport lifestyle,” said Sargent.