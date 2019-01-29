DENVER (CBS4) – Go-karting is always a fun past time and the Denver area is lucky to be home to go cart experiences of all kinds. Whether looking for a relaxing, family fun atmosphere or an extreme adventure, this list has it all. Find everything from docile go-karts for the little ones to extreme rides that you need special training to operate. You can get ready for the Mario Kart Racing Competition coming to Colorado soon.

www.imimotorsports.com 5074 Summit Blvd.Dacono, CO 80514(303) 833-4949

www.ActionKarting.com IMI Motorsports Complex is an extreme sports complex with six different tracks designed for high speed, precision driving. This isn’t your neighborhood kids’ party type of place with clown rental and cake; this is real racing in high speed karts that go up to 90 miles per hour! IMI is home to the state’s fastest professional race karts and some require special qualification to drive. Even though there are no video games or machines dispensing cuddly stuffed animals, children are very welcome and mini go-kart rentals are available.3051 S Rooney Rd.Morrison, CO 80465(303) 781-4483 This racing company is locating on the world famous Bandimere Speedway. The track is 3/4 miles long and their karts hold Honda engines that can go up to 55 mph. It’s kid-friendly and great for birthdays, corporate events, dates, and any other occasion! This track allows you to even use high performance karts if you’re a more experienced driver.

www.boondocks.com 11425 Community Center DriveNorthglenn, Colorado 80233(720) 977-8000

The Boondocks Fun Center offers the classic family fun atmosphere with attractions for the whole family and the quintessential ticket dispensing machines we all love! There are tons of indoor and outdoor fun with mini golf, laser tag, bowling, bumper boats, arcade, fun food, and of course, go-karts! The Boondocks features adult go-karts for those with a drivers license and at least 58 inches tall, and rookie and junior carts for younger riders. Boondocks also offers discount birthday party and family packages with food, fun and tokens for seamless entertainment.

www.adventuregolfandraceway.com 9650 N. Sheridan Blvd.Westminister, CO 80031(303) 650-7587

Adventure Golf and Raceway is another awesome place for a fun family afternoon. Have loads of fun with an outdoor go-kart track, bumper cars and mini golf. The 18 hole mini golf course meanders through exciting obstacles and fun scenery. They also have a huge outdoor go-kart track with battery operated single and double karts that are safe on the environment. There is also a concession stand with ice cream, nachos and other goodies, and indoor and outdoor areas for birthdays or corporate meeting space.

www.k1speed.com 8034 Midway DriveLittleton. CO 80125(720) 726-1264

K1 Speed is an indoor go-kart amusement area open year around. Race against family, friends or co-workers, or race against your own time. Receive a race results sheet after each race to track your standing. Current Nascar competitor Boris Said is the owner of the K1 Go-Kart Company, so an authentic racing experience is promised, and first time riders are required to complete safety instruction. The karts at K1 are exclusively electric but nothing like the plug-in golf carts of tourist destinations. The 20hp electric engines pack a lot of torque and outstanding acceleration coming out of turns. And best of all, the electric karts are great for the environment!

www.unserkarting.com 7300 Broadway St.Denver, CO 80221(720) 282-5000

Unser Karting and Events is an indoor karting venue, but it actually uses gas powered go karts; and it has a state of the art ventilation system that keeps the noxious fumes away from the professionally designed race track. Complete a short, 15 minute safety course before racing one of the adult or junior karts, then let the fun begin! Unser also has an actual tavern with beer on tap where you can enjoy pub faves like wings and pizza, and gourmet sandwiches like the chipotle turkey. Unser even has space for your next corporate event or party.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2015 and was written by Kristin Mason at Examiner.