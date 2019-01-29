FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two used car dealers in Federal Heights are formally charged for theft and forgery after prosecutors say they were part of an odometer rollback scheme. The suspects worked at AFG Auto Sales LLC on Federal Boulevard.

Investigators arrested Sedeq Kargar, 45, and Naim Kargar, 54, on Thursday. They say the brothers rolled back 2,683,751 miles in 29 vehicles which were sold to unsuspecting customers. The alleged crimes happened between April of 2015 and August of 2018.

The men are each charged with one count of theft of up to $100,000 from 34 named victims. They also face six counts of forgery.

The suspects are due in court in February.