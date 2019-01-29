DENVER (CBS4)– Two state lawmakers want to create a new holiday for Election Day in Colorado. The idea would be to replace the Columbus Day holiday with Election Day.

The bill establishes Election Day as a legal holiday in Colorado. It defines Election Day to fall on the day of a general election in even-numbered years and the day on which ballot issues must be decided under Colorado’s constitution in odd-numbered years.

Rep. Adrienne Benavidez and Sen. Julie Gonzales are the prime sponsors. They site fostering participation as a reason for the holiday.

They also say Colorado has always tried to make voting easier and more accessible.

The lawmakers believe replacing Columbus Day as a state holiday is not meant to take away from recognizing Colorado’s Italian-American community’s contributions to the state.

If passed, Colorado’s legal state holidays would be:

New Year’s Day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Memorial Day

4th of July

Labor Day

Election day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas

LINK: Bill 19-1056