DENVER (CBS4)– People suffering with chronic pain rallied on the steps of the state Capitol on Tuesday as part of a national movement called “Don’t Punish Our Pain.” They want everyone to look at the other side of the opioid crisis.

The protesters gathered at the state Capitol for the third annual “Don’t Punish Our Pain” rally.

They argue the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for prescribing opioids are too strict and deny people with chronic pain their medication.

“I depend on them just so I can mow the lawn, I pick up my kid at school, my oldest daughter we went camping all the time. This was with the help of medication,” said protester Sonny Lawrence.

The rally at the state Capitol coincided with many others across the U.S.