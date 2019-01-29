Filed Under:Denver Classroom Teachers Association, Denver Public Schools, Denver Teachers Strike, DPS

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday evening, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA) announced it will resume negotiations on a new compensation system with Denver Public Schools.

(credit: CBS)

The “public bargaining session” is open to the public on Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. at 1617 S. Acoma Street.

The union voted to strike last week after negotiations for better pay failed. The strike was put on hold when the school district sought intervention from the state.

(credit: CBS)

That action gave the Denver Classroom Teachers Association 10 days to respond and then another 14 days for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to decide if it would have to get involved.

The union has previously said the state can’t help a relationship it says is in a “state of disrepair.”

