DENVER (CBS4)– The man who died after a standoff with police over the weekend has been identified. The Denver Coroner’s Office says the suspect has been identified as Joseph Quintana.

Two officers, Richard Jaramillo and Steve Gameroz, were shot on Sunday and a SWAT officer was injured in a car accident in connection with the standoff at 6th and Inca. All the officers are expected to recover from their injuries.

Investigators say Quintana shot the officers and then barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out. After spending hours negotiating with Quintana, officers fired tear gas into the home and that’s when a fire started.

Quintana was taken into custody one of the times he exited the house. He was rushed to the hospital at that point.

The coroner isn’t saying how Quintana died. A criminal records check shows arrests on several misdemeanors and convictions of felony menacing in Denver, Englewood and Arapahoe County.