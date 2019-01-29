WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was killed in a crash between a vehicle and a crane in Weld County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 52.

Copter4 flew over the crash scene where a vehicle was in the ditch and a truck carrying a crane was parked on the highway.

Emergency vehicles were parked in the eastbound lanes, which was closed to traffic.

Traffic was still getting by in the westbound lanes.

What led up to the crash is being investigated. The identity of the victim has not been released.