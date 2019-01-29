  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, Highway 52, Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was killed in a crash between a vehicle and a crane in Weld County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 52.

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the crash scene where a vehicle was in the ditch and a truck carrying a crane was parked on the highway.

(credit: CBS)

Emergency vehicles were parked in the eastbound lanes, which was closed to traffic.

(credit: CBS)

Traffic was still getting by in the westbound lanes.

(credit: CBS)

What led up to the crash is being investigated. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s