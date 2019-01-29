  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Supreme Court, Oil and Gas

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court has rejected a request to reconsider its ruling that oil and gas regulators don’t have to make health and environmental protection their top priority. The rejection was dated Monday and offered no explanation.

The plaintiffs in the oil and gas lawsuit, who include Hispanics and Native Americans, hoped for stronger health and environmental rules. They asked the justices to revisit their ruling, arguing that it was partially based on an opinion written by a lower court judge who resigned after allegedly using a slur.

(credit: CBS)

A disciplinary panel said the judge, Laurie Booras of the state Court of Appeals, used slurs and demeaning language to describe a Hispanic judge and a Native American woman.

Booras’ attorney didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s