DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court has rejected a request to reconsider its ruling that oil and gas regulators don’t have to make health and environmental protection their top priority. The rejection was dated Monday and offered no explanation.

The plaintiffs in the oil and gas lawsuit, who include Hispanics and Native Americans, hoped for stronger health and environmental rules. They asked the justices to revisit their ruling, arguing that it was partially based on an opinion written by a lower court judge who resigned after allegedly using a slur.

A disciplinary panel said the judge, Laurie Booras of the state Court of Appeals, used slurs and demeaning language to describe a Hispanic judge and a Native American woman.

Booras’ attorney didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message Tuesday.

