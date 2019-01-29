GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The latest snowstorm dropped 7 inches of snow or more in many places across the Denver metro area. In Golden, it meant a lot of work for one teen advertising his shoveling skills.

“I am really tired because the snow is like, really heavy and there is a lot of snow here as you can see,” said a breathless Andre Acuña.

The 16-year-old is from Chile and spends every winter in Golden visiting his father. It’s his summer vacation. This is the first time he has spent his summer vacation shoveling snow.

“I am really tired and I haven’t stopped because I did one, I finished, then I went to the other one, I finished and then I came to this one.”

The teen already has a list of regular customers. Which is a good thing because he’s trying to save money to head to a robotics competition in Lebanon in June. It will cost him around $1,500.

He believes shoveling snow is a great way to get there.

“It’s not that hard, I have a little bit of fun doing it and people pay well. So I’m okay with it,” he said.

He has saved about $450 and is thrilled with the amount he can make in a day of shoveling snow.

“I have made I think like 60 today. $60.”

One of his regulars, Shawn Bowers, says she doesn’t know what she would do without him.

“I found him through Nextdoor.com. I was pretty ready for somebody to help me shovel through the winter and this young gentleman showed up and let me tell you what, he has just been my godsend. He really has. He’s done a wonderful job. He’s very very good,” said Bowers.

The rules for snow removal are similar across the metro area. In Golden, after the snowfall stops, homeowners have 24 hours to clear the walkways in front of their property. Failure to do so usually results in a warning followed by a fine.