DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver arrested a man suspected in four sexual assaults that originated in Lodo when he allegedly offered young women rides home. Investigators are searching for more victims.

Byron Whitehorn has been charged with four counts of felony sex assault. Police arrested Whitehorn, 50, in connection with the sexual assault of four women as they left bars in LoDo.

Police say Whitehorn would sexually assault them in his 2005 Audi A4 sedan before driving them home.

The DNA evidence collected from the most recent assault in December 2018 matches those in three other sexual assault cases. Those assaults are alleged to have occurred on:

April 9, 2017 Lodo’s Bar & Grill, 1946 Market St.

October 14, 2017 Jackson’s Lodo, 1520 20th St.

January 28, 2018 Lodo’s Bar & Grill 1946 Market St.

December 14, 2018 The Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer St.

The victim in the most recent case said that she had ordered an Uber to take her home from The Ginn Mill when Whitehorn approached her, asked if she needed help but then took her phone and cancelled her Uber. He then allegedly took her to his car where he assaulted her before driving her home.

Police say this follows a pattern of other sexual assault victims that have been connected to Whitehorn by DNA evidence. Investigators are asking anyone with information or who thinks they may have also been assaulted by Whitehorn to call 720-913-2000.