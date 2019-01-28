By Zack Kelberman

(247 SPORTS) – It didn’t take long for Vic Fangio to win the collective heart of Broncos Country.

Consider: The new Denver Broncos head coach attended Saturday night’s Nuggets game and received strong applause when shown on the Jumbotron.

Nice ovation for new @Broncos coach Vic Fangio here at Pepsi Center. pic.twitter.com/fRLG3EM5bO — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 27, 2019

Hired on Jan. 9, Fangio has fast become a fan favorite after neutralizing the leftover disappointment from the Vance Joseph era. He’s already revamped the culture in Dove Valley, stressing his no “death by inches” mantra while compiling an all-star coaching staff, which includes renowned offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Fangio’s immense, league-wide respect allows him the pull to lure staff members away from enemy organizations. Reserved with a sly arrogance that creeps out every now and then, he boasted that “we haven’t had to settle for anybody.”

“First off, they’ve got to be good teachers. That’s non-negotiable,” Fangio said of his assistants. “After that, you’re looking for a good fit too. The coaching staff within itself is a team in and of itself, outside of the entire team. Everybody has to work together. That doesn’t mean you want all ‘Yes Men.’ You want guys who can contribute from a knowledge standpoint but be a good part of the team. I don’t think you try and go get the so-called ‘best’ at each position, but you want to get the best fit. Obviously, the best fit will be someone is who very capable. Up to this point, it’s been very good that we’ve gotten all these coaches that we’ve hired so far that were high choices for me.”

For the first time since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset — the last time Denver qualified for the playoffs — there’s optimism buzzing about so broadly it’s almost tangible. Some of that is because the fan base intensely disliked Joseph, but also because Fangio is all-action-no-talk, just as it should be.