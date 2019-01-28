DENVER (CBS4)– You can track Denver’s snowplow crews during this snowy Monday to see where the crews are clearing the streets. Denver Public Works revealed the snowplow tracker last fall, before the snow started to fly.

In this season’s snow arsenal– a Plow Tracker. That’s where drivers can follow the paths of the plows as they clear streets in Denver.

On Monday, crews were busy clearing roads with stripes, the main streets with a lot of traffic.

Denver Public Works provides snow response to some 1,900 lane miles of streets.

On Monday, several RTD buses were stuck in the area of 15th and Sherman, near the state Capitol.

Drivers were frustrated as vehicles got caught up attempting to crest hills with the snow piling up on top of icy roads.

Along Interstate 70, a car fire shut down eastbound lanes at the Eisenhower Tunnel and the backup, Loveland Pass, was closed because of snow.