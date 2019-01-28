DENVER (CBS4)– A bill at the state Capitol would allow cities and counties in Colorado to raise the age to buy and use nicotine and tobacco products. The current age is 18.

Under the bill, local governments could raise it to 21. That age requirement would include vaping.

“Colorado leads the nation right now in teenage vape use. This is the canary in the coal mine, this is the tip of the iceberg. If we don’t do something now, we have a generation of folks to answer to. This bill is just about restoring local control so if community wants to act, they can without penalty,” said Rep. Kerry Tipper, a Democrat representing Lakewood.

The bill also allows cities and counties to increase taxes on nicotine and tobacco products.