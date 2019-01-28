DENVER (CBS4) – Drivers around the Denver metro area battled steady snow and slick roads Monday morning.

“I’ve seen a couple buses stall out in the snow already. I also saw a car parked completely sideways in the street and they just left it there!” said Raymond Slusarczyk.

Slusarczyk and many other drivers spent the morning digging their wheels out of snow. AAA Colorado received more than 1,100 calls, up from their non-snow projection of 765 calls. Denver Police responded to more than 190 accidents by 5 p.m.

Eastbound Colfax Avenue was blocked next to the capitol during rush hour, due to multiple RTD buses spinning out. One articulated bus crashed into a pole next to the capitol and the middle of the bus ripped open.

If vehicles weren’t stuck in the snow, many could be seen sliding down hills and running into curbs. According to AAA, 50 percent of those calls received this morning required a tow.

Winter roads keep tow truck drivers like Manuel Marine busy.

“A lot of cars I pass I wish I could help. It’s hectic! I just got on at 10 a.m. and I already have four calls waiting,” said Marine.

When CBS4 caught up with Marine, he was towing a car with a busted tire that had just hit a curb. Marine says snow days are busy, but not as bad as the following day.

“The day after’s going to be worse. People don’t want to deal with their cars the day of the snow. They’d rather just wait,” said Marine.