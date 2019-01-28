DEVELOPING STORY'Hamilton' returns to Denver in 2020 for another run at the Buell Theatre
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A passenger on the R Line was ejected when the train derailed in Aurora on Monday afternoon. That passenger suffered serious injuries.

The R Line train derailed at the intersection of S. Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue. The passenger who was ejected was rushed to the hospital.

Other passengers on the light rail were also injured and some were transported to the hospital.

The intersection was closed for about an hour during the investigation and cleanup. RTD crews worked to put the train back on the tracks and get it running.

The passengers on board who were not hurt boarded buses to complete their journey.

