DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver police officers hospitalized after a shooting Sunday have been identified. Richard Jamarillo and Steve Gameroz were both taken to Denver Health Medical Center Sunday and were reported in fair condition shortly after being admitted.

The officers were named in an inter-department memo distributed Sunday by DPD Police Chief Paul Pazen.

Monday morning, investigators were still at the scene of the incident near 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, just blocks away from the hospital where the officers were taken.

“These types of incidents are a reminder of how dangerous this job is and how thankful we are for the women and men who are willing to place themselves in harm’s way to keep others safe,” Chief Pazen wrote in the memo to DPD personnel. “I’m so proud of the courage displayed by Rich, Steve and the other officers on scene.”

Officials said Sunday the officers’ prognoses are good, but did not specifically describe what parts of the officers’ bodies received injuries.

The pair was among other officers in a police response to a call of shots fired at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the officers found a shell casing on the sidewalk at that time. An online search of police radio traffic did not find any mention of the officers coming in contact with a suspect or any shooting victims at that time.

But two hours later, officers were called again to the area. Jaramillo and Gameroz were fired upon as they approached a house near 6th Avenue and Inca Street. The two officers were pulled to safety by other officers.

A SWAT team member was hurt in a separate vehicle crash while responding to the officers’ shooting.

On police radios, officers asked for backup immediately after Jaramillo and Gameroz went down. “Send me everyone,” said one officer. “Get us the city down here,” said another.

A dispatcher responded by requesting all available officers to the scene.

At least two dozen officers, including SWAT team members, were seen with their weapons drawn on an unknown home.

A shelter in place was in effect for residents of the neighborhood.

Denver police surrounded the home at 6th and Inca, eventually deploying a chemical agent into it.

At around 4:40 p.m., a man exited the back of the home with his hands on his head. Moments later, he re-entered the home.

At around 5:30 p.m., after police sent more chemical agent into the home, flames could be seen on the side of the home. Firefighters, not equipped with protection from firearms, were kept at bay as police continued to try to gain control of the suspect.

Within minutes, a large fire erupted from inside the home.

Just after 6 p.m. Denver police announced the male suspect was taken into custody. He was taken to a nearby ambulance.

That suspect has not yet been identified and his condition is not known, nor have police released any stated motive for the suspect’s actions.