DENVER (CBS4)– It’s Puffer Week in Colorado and that means keep your car running only if you are in it. Police are warning drivers not to leave a vehicle unattended, for any amount of time.

Police say thieves take advantage of a running car with the keys inside and it only takes a moment to drive away.

Last year, the group Coloradans Against Auto Theft reported 19,000 vehicle thefts in Colorado.

Vehicles with remote starters are exempt from citations.