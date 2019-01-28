FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A King Soopers store in Fort Collins will get rid of its round-the-clock store hours next week. The location on Taft Hill Road will cut back its hours on Feb. 3.

The grocery store chain will get rid of the round-the-clock hours at other King Soopers locations around Colorado next month. Those locations include two in Denver, Lakewood and Glendale.

Those stores will shift their business hours to 5 a.m. to midnight. King Soopers says the change is due to changing shopping patterns.