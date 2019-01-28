DENVER (CBS4) – Still unidentified by authorities, the man who shot two Denver police officers has died. The question now became why that man opened fire.

Investigators from the Denver Fire Department and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms joined Denver Police in the probe of what happened at 6th Avenue and Inca Street.

Heather Green says she was first awakened by a gunshot early Sunday morning, then she heard many more around midday.

”Just multiple shots fired. They sounded like they were coming from maybe couple different directions enough that I had to hit the ground, ” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

DPD officers Richard Jaramillo and Steve Gameroz were shot and taken to Denver Health Medical Center.

“Baker, make sure cars on the scene leave an exit route for the ambulance to get the cops out of there.”

The officers are expected to recover. SWAT units moved in and took up position. The standoff carried on for more than four hours. When it became clear the person inside was not coming out, gas was fired into the home.

Green wondered what was going on then.

“I also mistakenly stuck my head out the door noticed everyone wearing gas masks,” she said.

The home containing the gunman caught fire creating a sizable blaze and threatening structures around it. After emerging once and going back inside, the man finally came out again and was apprehended.

“Suspect is in custody. OK, command,” could be heard on police radios.

He was taken to the same hospital as the officers who he allegedly shot. The suspect was pronounced dead Monday.

Questions still unanswered include who the suspect was, why he opened fire and how he died.