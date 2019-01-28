After a snow storm dropped several inches of snow across the Front Range and foothills, skies have cleared and we are now bracing for a very cold night in Colorado.

Wide bands of slow moving snow parked over the Front Range and foothills earlier today, dropping anywhere from 4 to almost 12 inches of snow across the Denver area. This was all thank to a cold front that backed into northeastern Colorado and raced straight into the foothills. Along the way, it brought very heavy snow that lasted way longer than expected.

Now that skies have cleared, we’re in for single digit lows for the Front Range and plains. Add in a bit of wind chill, and we have some dangerous cold on Tuesday morning. We’ll be very icy outside.

For the high country and parts of northwestern Colorado, lows will already be sub-zero into Tuesday morning. Add in the windchill and we are looking at temperatures feeling like 10 to 20 below. Please be prepared for these conditions with lots of layers and limited time outdoors.