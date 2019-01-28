  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Lauren Whitney

After a snow storm dropped several inches of snow across the Front Range and foothills, skies have cleared and we are now bracing for a very cold night in Colorado.

Wide bands of slow moving snow parked over the Front Range and foothills earlier today, dropping anywhere from 4 to almost 12 inches of snow across the Denver area. This was all thank to a cold front that backed into northeastern Colorado and raced straight into the foothills. Along the way, it brought very heavy snow that lasted way longer than expected.

Now that skies have cleared, we’re in for single digit lows for the Front Range and plains. Add in a bit of wind chill, and we have some dangerous cold on Tuesday morning. We’ll be very icy outside.

For the high country and parts of northwestern Colorado, lows will already be sub-zero into Tuesday morning. Add in the windchill and we are looking at temperatures feeling like 10 to 20 below. Please be prepared for these conditions with lots of layers and limited time outdoors.

Lauren Whitney

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s